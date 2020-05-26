Menu

Monsoon 2020: Where to get free sandbags in the Tucson area

Here&#39;s where to get free sandbags in the Tucson area
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 26, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Are you prepared for the 2020 monsoon storms?

These thunderstorms can lead to flooding, and many locations around town are particularly vulnerable.

To help with preventing property damage, free sandbags are available around town.

LOCATIONS

Oro Valley:

Starting June 15, through the duration of the 2020 monsoon, the Town of Oro Valley will provide free sandbags to residents who may need to protect areas of their homes.

  • Naranja Park (810 W. Naranja Drive) Follow the signs to the area known as the “Christmas tree recycling lot,” just north of the archery range.

More locations will be added to this list when they are announced

