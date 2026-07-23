Monsoon moisture brings out creepy, crawly Palo Verde beetles

If you’ve lived in Arizona long enough, you’ve probably heard about Palo Verde beetles. However, if you’ve never seen them, they can be alarming!

They’re creepy, crawly, and can reach nearly four inches in length.

Experts say the female beetles lay eggs in the roots of Palo Verde trees, among others, and that's how they get their name.

The larvae feed on the eggs underground, and then the mature beetles come out of the ground to mate during their short life span.

Experts say these beetles are mostly harmless and don't sting, but can pinch you if provoked.

If you have an influx of the beetles nearby, you may notice holes near your trees. That’s because the mature beetles have come out of the ground at that point.

The good news is – common pest control techniques can usually get rid of the creatures.

