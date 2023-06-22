Monsoon Chocolate opens second location on Fort Lowell Road

Monsoon Chocolate Factory has been a Tucson staple since 2017. After surviving the pandemix,thanks to the support of the community, they have now decided to expand their business. The company has opened a new café and market on Fort Lowell Road.

Customers like Davina Dobbins were excited for the new location to open.

“I’ve been to the original location on 22nd I think I found them on Instagram, their chocolates are so unique.”

She even purchased a box for her father for Father’s Day.

One of the things that makes Monsoon Chocolate stand out is their unique look. General Manager Prabjit Virdee says, “folks immediately say I can’t eat a thing that looks so nice.”

KGUN 9 Monsoon Chocolate General Manager Prabjit Virdee works behind the counter in the Monsoon Café & Market on Fort Lowell Road.

The cacao beans are delivered in 120-pound bags to the original location on 22nd. From there, all the chocolate is made in house, locally.

Over the years, the company has gained support and recognition for its unique flavors. “We were recently recognized for the Whiskey del Bac bar that we did,” says Virdee.

At their new location at 3630 E. Fort Lowell Rd., they have their classic chocolates as well as pastries and an entire coffee bar. It’s what has Dina Shulkey so excited for: A new coffee shop by her house.

“I kept checking back and they were under construction. I pulled up today and they were open. It’s very nice,” Shulkey said.

They even have gluten free and vegan options, making a place for everyone to enjoy.

KGUN 9 Monsoon Chocolate General Manager Prabjit Virdee with Heidi Alagha in the company's new space on Fort Lowell Road.