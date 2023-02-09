Mom calls for safer roads in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a problem that has only gotten worse in recent years, but it’s not a new one.

Pedestrian deaths in Tucson continue to rise in with Pima County recently being identified as one of the deadliest counties for traffic crashes by the federal government.

28-year-old Matthew Bono was walking through the crosswalk at Speedway and Richey when he was struck and killed by a car in 2013.

“I never knew his life would end like that,” said Matthew’s mom, Nancy Bono.

Nancy said it happened in broad daylight in October of 2013. When Matthew was hit, the car didn’t stop.

“People followed him and made him come back around,” said Nancy.

Nearly 10 years later, a nearby neighbor said this crosswalk is still dangerous even with the recently added HAWK system.

“Oftentimes people can’t get across in time and there’s no real median to stand on because that median isn’t safe,” said Lorraine Chiverton who lives near Speedway and Richey.

Pima County was given $1.52 million to help improve problem areas like this one.

PDOT said they’ll be evaluating where the money looking at infrastructure and educational outreach.

“I don't know what the solution is. I don't know how to make people slow down. Just people are just driving not looking, not caring,” Nancy said.

What Nancy does know is that she doesn’t want any other parent to get the phone call that their child has been killed.

“Every day I think of him. Yes, every day. I don't know how you cannot. You know. It's my son,” Nancy said.