Mom assaults teacher at Da Vinci Tree Academy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed on Wednesday they arrested 46-year-old Angelica Munoz due to assault on a school employee at Da Vinci Tree Academy.

An official document says the parent entered Da Vinci Tree Academy without permission.

Munoz then went into the classroom and immediately started assaulting the teacher, shoving him over several desks.

She continued striking the teacher with her fist. Teachers and students had to pull her off, the documents say.

This document says Munoz then picked up a chair trying to strike the teacher and a 13-year-old was struck instead.

Munoz was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault on a school employee, aggravated assault on a minor, and interfering with an educational institute.

Detectives are looking into the cause of the attack.