Mohave County official steers relief money to constituents

President Biden's $1.9 Trillion relief package sent checks to households across the United States.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 08, 2022
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Some full-time residents of Mohave County in northwestern Arizona will be eligible to apply for $165 checks, each household’s share of one county supervisor’s allotment of federal pandemic relief money.

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Monday to approve Supervisor Ron Gould’s plan to have his constituents get his allotment of $8 million of American Rescue Plan Act money provided the county.
Gould said he wanted to return the stimulus money to taxpayers. The other four supervisors allocated their shares of the funding to various water, infrastructure, medical and social service needs.

Gould’s district includes part of Lake Havasu City and several communities south of Bullhead City.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

