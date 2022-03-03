Watch
MOCA 2022 Gala honoring Tucson-based designers Rick Joy and Claudia Kappl Joy

Museum of Contemporary Art
The Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson isn't letting visitors in right now, but you can see the latest piece of artwork without having to step inside.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 17:26:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson (MOCA) 2022 GALA is honoring the work of two Tucson based, globally-recognized designers on Saturday, April 23.

Rick Joy and Claudia Kappl Joy are known for architectural projects having a strong connection to the site and its natural surroundings, as well as a genuine regard for local culture.

They are longtime supporters of the Museum’s mission and are now leaders in the effort of renewing MOCA Tucson’s exhibition and gathering spaces, which serve as an important and rising platform for contemporary art in the Sonoran Desert area.

The gala will take place at MOCA Tucson's repurposed firehouse starting with cocktails and a silent auction at 6 p.m.

Its schedule is as follows:

  • 6:00 pm: Cocktails & silent auction
  • 8:00 pm: Dinner & program
  • 9:00 pm: Dancing under the stars

Tickets are $300 per person; $3,000 per table of ten; and $5,000 for a sponsor table with champagne service.
The gala's earnings directly fund one year of MOCA's dynamic programming, which sparks ideas, conversations, and encourages communities in Tucson.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit moca-tucson.org.

