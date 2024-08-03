Mobile home park recovering from Friday night storm damage

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A Friday night thunderstorm left branches, awnings, and uprooted trees in the yards of some of the people living South of Tucson near Rita Ranch.

Trails West Active Adult Community was hit hard by the storm.

Some neighbors said that some of the streets had lost power and other houses had trees uprooted in their yards.

Arborist Michael Esteban said he was visiting one of his friends during the storm.

They brought a forestry truck with a bucket, climbed on the roof and used a chainsaw to cut the branches off that caused damage to one of the homes.

“I just cut a few branches that were laying on the house and got the one that was punctured through the roof off of the house," Esteban said. "There’s a couple holes up there put your arm through.”

He said they came when he heard about the trees because "people can’t get out of the house, or there’s damages community.”

The two removed a few fallen trees from the top of homes and the middle of streets, but said they'd leave the less intrusive logs for the next day.