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Mobile home fire displaces two residents, kills two dogs in Tucson

Fire kills two dogs near Fort Lowell and Flowing Wells.
Tucson Fire Department
Fire kills two dogs near Fort Lowell and Flowing Wells.
Fire kills two dogs near Fort Lowell and Flowing Wells.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two residents are displaced after a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of West Fort Lowell Road near North Flowing Wells Road, according to Tucson Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. Engine 8 arrived four minutes later and reported smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the home. Two other dogs did not survive.

The fire was declared under control at 11:42 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Ten units responded, including crews from Northwest Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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