Mobile home fire displaces two residents, kills two dogs in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two residents are displaced after a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of West Fort Lowell Road near North Flowing Wells Road, according to Tucson Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. Engine 8 arrived four minutes later and reported smoke coming from a double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the home. Two other dogs did not survive.

The fire was declared under control at 11:42 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Ten units responded, including crews from Northwest Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.