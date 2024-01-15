MLK Day of Service Supplies Drive with Interfaith Community Services on Monday, Jan. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AmeriCorps Senior task force at Interfaith Community Services (ICS) is coming together for the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, Jan, 15.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., task force members and volunteers will collect donations in celebration of the civil rights leader's life and legacy.

Once gathered, the child diapers and wipes, adult incontinence supplies, and menstrual products will get shared with needed Tucsonans from the following ICS food banks:

Northwest Food Bank, 2820 W. Ina Rd. on the campus of Christ the King Episcopal Church

2820 W. Ina Rd. on the campus of Christ the King Episcopal Church Central Office, 122 N. Craycroft Rd. on the campus of Rincon Congregational UCC

122 N. Craycroft Rd. on the campus of Rincon Congregational UCC Eastside Food Drop-off, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail on the campus of New Spirit Lutheran Church

The ICS is also accepting monetary donations online if people can't drop off the previously mentioned items.