MLK Day of Service Supplies Drive with Interfaith Community Services on Monday, Jan. 15

How to participate, plus what and where to donate
Stuff the Truck interfaith community services.jpg
KGUN 9
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 14, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AmeriCorps Senior task force at Interfaith Community Services (ICS) is coming together for the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, Jan, 15.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., task force members and volunteers will collect donations in celebration of the civil rights leader's life and legacy.

Once gathered, the child diapers and wipes, adult incontinence supplies, and menstrual products will get shared with needed Tucsonans from the following ICS food banks:

The ICS is also accepting monetary donations online if people can't drop off the previously mentioned items.

