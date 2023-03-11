Mission View Elementary celebrates 100 years

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The oldest school in South Tucson celebrated a major milestone Friday: Mission View Elementary has been around for 100 years.

Hundreds were out Friday for the centennial celebration of Mission View Elementary School, everyone from current teachers to former students.

Fourth-grade teacher Alanna Christianson has been at the school for two years. She said she's enjoyed learning about the school's rich history.

"Getting to hear the histories of what their experiences [were] and how things have changed since the beginning of the school has been great," she said.

Many found themselves running into former classmates and teachers, reminiscing about the good ol’ days.

One of those former students was Patsy Campos-Ryan, who attended the school in the 1950s. For her and another former student, Jesus Vasquez, it was like going back in time.

"I’ve been through the whole school trying to remember where the principal’s office was," Campos-Ryan said.

Vasquez added, "It’s awesome coming back and [the] first time I’ve come back inside the school since I left this place." He attended in the 1960s.

The milestone celebration had everything you could want: great Mexican food, fun jumps for the kids and mariachi groups from across TUSD putting on a spectacular show.

Campos-Ryan's brother, Tony Campos, said, "It’s a pretty good flashback, and I’m glad to hear a lot of the teachers and what they do with their students, cause the education is very important."

The education of Mission View’s rich history has been thoroughly documented since its inception. Educators and students alike plan to keep that history alive as the school gears up to bury a time capsule that won’t be opened for fifty years.

"Things that were common here, things the kids learned, things that our kids and our teachers want future generations to see what it was like to go here 50 years from now," said Lillian Petty, a third-grade English teacher at the school.