Mission Road and 36th Street intersection closed due to traffic signal work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Mission Road and 36th Street intersection, city workers are planning to replace the traffic control box and update the traffic signals.

This is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and traffic signals will not be in operation during that time.

Lane restrictions will be in place at the intersection for all directions.

Officers will be on-site to direct traffic through the intersection until the work is complete.

Drivers should expect delays.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

For more information, visit the City of Tucson.