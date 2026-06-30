Mission Garden added to the National Register of Historic Places

The living agricultural museum known as Mission Garden has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Located at the base of Sentinel Peak, on the ancestral O'odham village of Cuk Son, the garden is "one of the oldest continuously cultivated landscapes" in the country, according to a news release from Garden operators.

The designation is supported by a broader $500,000 Historic Preservation Fund grant administered by the National Park Service and awarded to Pima County in 2023, the news release said.

The Pima County Office of Sustainability and Conservation prepared and submitted the National Register nomination, the news release said. It partnered with the Friends of Tucson's Birthplace, the nonprofit that operations Mission Garden, on landscape restoration and infrastructure improvements.