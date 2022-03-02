Mission Garden 10th Anniversary featuring Mayor Romero, Patagonia-published author

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Friend's of Tucson Birthplace is celebrating 10 years this Saturday, March 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Mission Garden, 946 W Mission Lane.

Organizers invite the public free of charge, though they are accepting donations.

This anniversary event includes the following speeches and activities:



8:45 a.m. Welcome by Mission Garden Board Member

9 a.m. Supervisor Adelita Grijalva

9:10 a.m. Mayor Regina Romero

9:25 a.m. TBD

9:35 a.m. 1st Session Wrapup & Interpretive Resources

9:45-11:15 a.m. Explore garden and speak with experts stationed at key plots and resources

11:15 a.m. Welcome Back and Introduction of 2nd Session Speakers

11:20 a.m. Jonathan Mabry, Archaeologist and Executive Director of Tucson City of Gastronomy

11:30 a.m. Jesús García, Education Specialist at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum & Mission Garden Board Member

11:45 a.m. Julie Robinson, Executive Director of Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace

12 p.m. Dena Cowan & Ellen Platts, Mission Garden Interpretive Materials and Story Map

12:20 p.m. Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz

12:30 p.m. Robert Fleming, Co-chair of Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace, Toast

Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which manages Mission Garden and advocates for finishing the entire Tucson Origins Heritage Park.