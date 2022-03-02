Mission Garden 10th Anniversary featuring Mayor Romero, Patagonia-published author

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Friend's of Tucson Birthplace is celebrating 10 years this Saturday, March 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Mission Garden, 946 W Mission Lane.
Organizers invite the public free of charge, though they are accepting donations.
This anniversary event includes the following speeches and activities:
- 8:45 a.m. Welcome by Mission Garden Board Member
- 9 a.m. Supervisor Adelita Grijalva
- 9:10 a.m. Mayor Regina Romero
- 9:25 a.m. TBD
- 9:35 a.m. 1st Session Wrapup & Interpretive Resources
- 9:45-11:15 a.m. Explore garden and speak with experts stationed at key plots and resources
- 11:15 a.m. Welcome Back and Introduction of 2nd Session Speakers
- 11:20 a.m. Jonathan Mabry, Archaeologist and Executive Director of Tucson City of Gastronomy
- 11:30 a.m. Jesús García, Education Specialist at Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum & Mission Garden Board Member
- 11:45 a.m. Julie Robinson, Executive Director of Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace
- 12 p.m. Dena Cowan & Ellen Platts, Mission Garden Interpretive Materials and Story Map
- 12:20 p.m. Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz
- 12:30 p.m. Robert Fleming, Co-chair of Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace, Toast
- 9:45-11:15 a.m. Experts stationed at key plots and resources
Bestselling author Doug Peacock and self proclaimed loner, iconoclast, environmentalist, and contemporary of Edward Abbey is speaking on his recent Patagonia-published book.
Friends of Tucson’s Birthplace is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which manages Mission Garden and advocates for finishing the entire Tucson Origins Heritage Park.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.