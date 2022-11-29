Missing vulnerable adult in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jose Marquez, 82.
Marquez was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 2:30 p.m. near 5600 W. Iowa St, near West Irvington Road and South Sunset Boulevard in Tucson in the Sunset Acres area.
At the time, PCSD says Marquez was wearing a black shirt, a dark leather jacket and black sweatpants. He is described as:
- 5’ 08”
- 165 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Grey hair
PCSD says Marquez would have been walking.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.
