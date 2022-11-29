Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Missing vulnerable adult in Pima County

PCSD is looking for 82-year-old Jose Marquez
Pima County Sheriff’s Department missing.jpg
Pima County Sheriff’s Department
Pima County Sheriff’s Department missing.jpg
Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 19:02:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for Jose Marquez, 82.

Marquez was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 2:30 p.m. near 5600 W. Iowa St, near West Irvington Road and South Sunset Boulevard in Tucson in the Sunset Acres area.

At the time, PCSD says Marquez was wearing a black shirt, a dark leather jacket and black sweatpants. He is described as:

  • 5’ 08”
  • 165 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Grey hair

PCSD says Marquez would have been walking.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!