Missing vulnerable adult 90-year-old Abel Trujillo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs help locating 90-year-old Abel Trujillo.
He was last seen walking from his home near North Oracle Road and West Kelso Street around noon yesterday.
Trujillo was last seen wearing a blue pullover in Khakis and using his walking cane.
TPD says he is 5 foot seven and 155 pounds.
Please call 9-1-1 if you see him.
