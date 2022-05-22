Watch
Missing vulnerable adult 90-year-old Abel Trujillo

Posted at 8:54 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 11:56:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department needs help locating 90-year-old Abel Trujillo.

He was last seen walking from his home near North Oracle Road and West Kelso Street around noon yesterday.

Trujillo was last seen wearing a blue pullover in Khakis and using his walking cane.

TPD says he is 5 foot seven and 155 pounds.

Please call 9-1-1 if you see him.

