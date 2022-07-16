TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Update at 3:32 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has located Richard Trowbridge.

3:23 PM

The Pima County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

71-year-old Richard Trowbridge was last seen around noon near the 8000 block of North Firethorn Avenue.

Trowbridge was last seen wearing a blue and beige shirt in khaki pants.

Deputies say he is 5 foot 11 inches tall,150 pounds, and has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Trowbridge's location is urged to call 9-1-1.

