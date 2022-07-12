Missing vulnerable 90-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance searching for a vulnerable missing man.
The missing man has been identified as 90-year-old Charles Oden.
Oden was last seen on Saturday, July 9 at 4 a.m. at the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle.
According to PCSD, Oden left in a 2022 Dark Green, Nissan Frontier, with Arizona license plate ZWA9NF.
He is described as a 160 pound man standing at 5'10" with blue eyes and gray hair.
Oden was last seen wearing a button up shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
