Missing vulnerable 90-year-old man

Posted at 6:40 PM, Jul 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance searching for a vulnerable missing man.

The missing man has been identified as 90-year-old Charles Oden.

Oden was last seen on Saturday, July 9 at 4 a.m. at the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle.

According to PCSD, Oden left in a 2022 Dark Green, Nissan Frontier, with Arizona license plate ZWA9NF.

He is described as a 160 pound man standing at 5'10" with blue eyes and gray hair.

Oden was last seen wearing a button up shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

