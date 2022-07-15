TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are in search of a missing vulnerable 87-year-old man.

The man is identified as Jose Yescas.

He was last seen around noon today, Thursday July 14 near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road.

Yesca is described as a 5'3" man and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If located, please call 911.