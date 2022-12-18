Missing vulnerable 86-year-old Mary Favela

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) is looking for 86-year-old Mary Favela.

Officers say she is 5 foot tall, and around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Favela was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with gray sweatpants.

According to PPD Favela was last seen near North 63rd Avenue and West Osborn Road.

Favela was driving a maroon 2012 Ford Mustang, Arizona license plate ASM9673.

PPD says Favela gets easily lost and may appear confused.

If you see Mary or have any information please call 911 or contact The Phoenix Police Department.

Silver Alert - Mary Favela ACTIVE. More: https://t.co/MooN3cpP9E — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 18, 2022