Missing vulnerable 84-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff Department is on the search for a vulnerable 84-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon.

The man is identified as Enriquez “Frank” Soto Romo and last seen at 5:45 p.m. on Overton Road and Shannon Road.

He was wearing a beige booney hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Romo is described as having white hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′11″ and weighing 177 lbs.

Anyone with information on Romo's whereabouts is asked to call 911.