TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man who was last seen near Tucson Avenue and Kleindale Road.
His name is Trevor “Tony” Hayles.
He is described as:
- 5'7”
- 128 pounds
- Bald
- Brown eyed
- Gray bearded
Officers says it's possible Hayles is riding around Tucson on a bicycle.
If anyone has information leading to his whereabouts, or spots him, please call 911.
