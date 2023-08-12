TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man who was last seen near Tucson Avenue and Kleindale Road.

His name is Trevor “Tony” Hayles.

He is described as:



5'7”

128 pounds

Bald

Brown eyed

Gray bearded

Officers says it's possible Hayles is riding around Tucson on a bicycle.

If anyone has information leading to his whereabouts, or spots him, please call 911.