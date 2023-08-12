Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man

Last seen near Tucson Avenue and Kleindale Road
Missing 78 year old Trevor Tony Hayles.jpg
Tucson Police Department
Missing 78 year old Trevor Tony Hayles.jpg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 17:55:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 78-year-old man who was last seen near Tucson Avenue and Kleindale Road.

His name is Trevor “Tony” Hayles.

He is described as:

  • 5'7”
  • 128 pounds
  • Bald
  • Brown eyed
  • Gray bearded

Officers says it's possible Hayles is riding around Tucson on a bicycle.
If anyone has information leading to his whereabouts, or spots him, please call 911.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!