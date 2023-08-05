Missing, vulnerable 70-year-old man last seen in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 70-year-old man is missing after he was last seen Saturday afternoon off of La Cañada Drive between West Ina and West Orange Grove roads.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told KGUN Miguel Moreno was last seen at 12:40 p.m. heading in an "unknown direction."

Public Information Officer Deputy Gordon R. Downing said he was last seen wearing:



White t-shirt

Grey hat

Grey sweatpants

Slippers

Moreno is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, weighing about 165 pounds, and standing at 5'6" tall

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please call 911.