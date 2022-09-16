Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Missing vulnerable 70-year-old man

Baker photo.jpg
Sahuarita Police Department
Baker photo.jpg
20200825_164548.jpg
Posted at 2:30 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 17:30:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 70-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leonard Baker.

He was last seen at his house in Sahuarita on Sept. 9 around 11 a.m. and was reported missing on Sept. 10.

His truck was also missing from his home. Baker drives a black 2014 Ford F-150 with the Arizona license plate CCV3929.

Baker described as a Caucasian man.

He was last seen wearing a tank top (unknown color), cargo shorts (unknown color), and worn brown Skechers sneakers.

If located, please call 911 or 520-344-7000.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

WALK WITH US!