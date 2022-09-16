TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 70-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leonard Baker.

He was last seen at his house in Sahuarita on Sept. 9 around 11 a.m. and was reported missing on Sept. 10.

His truck was also missing from his home. Baker drives a black 2014 Ford F-150 with the Arizona license plate CCV3929.

Baker described as a Caucasian man.

He was last seen wearing a tank top (unknown color), cargo shorts (unknown color), and worn brown Skechers sneakers.

If located, please call 911 or 520-344-7000.