TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 69-year-old man.
He is identified as Robert Sanchez Ruiz.
Ruiz is described as a 6'5" 180 pound man with brown eyes and grey hair.
According to PCSD, Ruiz was last seen on Saturday, March 25 at 5400 South Bonney Avenue wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, and a University of Arizona beanie under a black hat with a white strip.
It is believed Ruiz left the area on foot.
Anyone with information, contact 911.
