Missing vulnerable 67-year-old man found

Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated on Sept 14. at 4:37 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has located Alfarez-Munoz.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 67-year-old man.

The man is identified as Jorge Alfarez-Munoz.

He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept.14 near Camino Verde and Drexel Road.

Alfarez-Munozis described as a 5'3" man with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, with “Polo” written across the chest, blue jeans, and red slip-on shoes.

If located, please call 911.

