Missing vulnerable 66-year-old man

Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Pima County Sheriff Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 66-year-old man.

The man is identified as Leigh St. Martin.

He was last seen on July 19 around 11 a.m. near the 5400 block of South Hildreth Avenue wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Martin is described as having brown eyes, gray hair and stands 5'2".

If located, please call 911.

