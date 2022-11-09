TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable 31-year-old woman.
Officers have identified her as Bianca Diaz.
She was last seen on Thursday near Stone Avene and River Road.
Diaz is described as 4'6" tall, and was last seen wearing a beige long-sleeve shirt with jean shorts.
If located, please call 911.
