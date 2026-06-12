MISSING: Tucson Police seek 68-year-old vulnerable adult last seen near Escalante and Pantano

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vulnerable adult who walked away from his home in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 11.

Authorities say 68-year-old Theodore “Ted” Keith is 5-foot-7, about 125 pounds, with white hair, a long white beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, a gray T‑shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Keith uses a walker and a walking cane for mobility.

He was reported missing from the area of Escalante Road and Pantano Road. Police describe him as a vulnerable adult and are urging anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.

If Mr. Keith is located or if you have information that could help, call 9-1-1.