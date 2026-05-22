Missing hiker Kevin Rudh found dead in Mount Lemmon area; Pima County says death not suspicious

49-year-old missing hiker Kevin Rudh has been found dead, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told KGUN 9. Authorities said the cause of death does not appear suspicious and that Rudh’s next of kin have been notified.

Rudh had been reported missing after being last seen Wednesday, May 20, at about 5:30 a.m. near Kolb Road and Snyder Road. He was believed to be hiking in the Marshall Gulch area on Mount Lemmon. Investigators said it was in the Marshall Gulch area where he was hiking in but did not say that's where his body was located.

In support of search operations, the Marshall Gulch Trailhead on Mount Lemmon was closed to serve as an incident command post for the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.