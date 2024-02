PINAL CO., Ariz. (KGUN) — A missing hiker was found dead near Picacho Peak, Wednesday evening.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Joseph Reed went missing, Tuesday, during a hike.

He was last seen on the mountain by other hikers around noon. However, PCSO says his car was still parked in the lot the next morning.

After a search, PCSO says Reed was found dead Wednesday evening.