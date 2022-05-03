Missing dog reunited with owner after six years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Six years may be a long time in dog years, but for a little pup with a microchip, it wasn't too long to find a happy ending.

"Alaska" went missing from his owner's care six years ago, Pima Animal Care Center shared.

When animal protection service officers found Alaska near a school, they called the microchip company, learned he was reported missing and eventually connected the dog to his owner through the email address associated with the chip.

His owner "didn't ever think she would find her baby," said APS Officer Clarissa Leyva-Canez.

According to Layva-Canez, "I sent an email and got a call within like 10 minutes. We relocated to the dog owner's address and she was practically in tears."

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free microchips for pets Tuesday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 10 by appointment only.

Once microchipped, the PACC also said it's important to keep your contact information up to date so that your pet can be easily reunited with you if it goes missing.

If a pet goes missing:



Text "LOST" to (833) 552-0591

Envíe un mensaje de texto con la palabra "PERDIDO" o "ENCONTRADO" al (833) 552-0591

If you find a lost pet:

Text "FOUND" to (833) 552-0591

Envíe un mensaje de texto con la palabra "PERDIDO" o "ENCONTRADO" al (833) 552-0591

