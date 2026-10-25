Missing 84-year-old man last seen in north Tucson found safe

UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Sheriff's officials said Robert Dietz was found safe.

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man with a medical condition who was reported missing this weekend in north Tucson.

Robert Vee Dietz, 84, was last seen Saturday at around 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of E. Camino Francisco Soza.

Sheriff’s officials said Dietz has a medical condition that may cause him to become confused or lost.

Dietz is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and he is slightly bald with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a gray zip-up sweater, black pants, black shoes, glasses, and a hat that says “I Am Bob.”

Anyone with information on Dietz is urged to call 911.