Missing 80-year-old with short-term memory loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona police are searching for an 80-year-old Asian man who suffers with high blood pressure and short-term memory loss.

John Wahmon was last seen on the north side of the Student Union, located at 1303 East University Boulevard on Tuesday, March 15.

He was last seen wearing a blue beanie, a gray sweater, blue pants and glasses.

Wahmon is described as 6'1″, weighing 168 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, call 911.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

