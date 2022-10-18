Missing 77-year-old in Bisbee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bisbee Police Department is in search of a 77-year-old man.

He is identified as Albert Hopper and hasn't been seen since Oct. 15 at or near his residence near Sims Road and Compton Avenue.

KGUN 9 has reached out for a photo, which we will share when it becomes available.

Hopper's bike is also missing. It is a green older model bike with an electric motor kit.

According to BPD, his dog was located inside the residence with no food or water.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is in the area at this time beginning a search.

If anyone has information regarding Hopper or his whereabouts, please contact SEACOM at 520-803-3550.