Missing 73-year-old last seen in Marana, may possibly have dementia or Alzheimer's

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 73-year-old man who is considered vulnerable.
Public Information Officer Deputy Keith Bee tells KGUN 9 Michael Jones was last near Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. near West Linda Vista Boulevard and North Saint Patrick Road, more specifically, 5091 W. Kingbird St.
He describes Jones as:
- 5 feet, 8 inches tall
- 160 pounds
- Grey haired
- Blue eyed
Deputy Bee confirms although Jones was traveling on foot, the department is unsure which direction he was headed in. Jones may also have dementia or Alzheimer's Disease.
He was last seen wearing the following:
- Blue or brown t-shirt
- Blue jeans
- Possible "Cubs" baseball cap
If anyone has information about Jones' whereabouts, please call 911.
