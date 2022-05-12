Missing: 12-year-old girl, last seen at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing girl, last seen at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Tuesday.
Deputies confirm the 12-year-old was spotted walking north on Sandario Road near West Anthony Drive before she went missing.
They describe her as 5'6" and 100 pounds with pink hair and brown eyes.
Those looking for her say she was wearing ripped "mom jeans," a maroon sweatshirt and white-stripped, dark blue Vans shoes.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900.
Little girl missing in the picture rocks area! Please share! 💙 @whatsuptucson @KVOA @kgun9 @TmzTucson pic.twitter.com/hjds21Nlkp— ⭐Sorneshine⭐❤💜💙 (@SorneFox) May 12, 2022
