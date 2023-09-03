Watch Now
Missing 12-year-old boy, David Ortega

Posted at 5:36 PM, Sep 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing, vulnerable 12-year-old boy who was last seen near East Catalina Highway and East Tanque Verde Road.around 2 p.m.

His name is David Ortega.

He is described as:

  • 4'06"
  • 90-100 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyed

He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, black shorts and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information on David's location is asked to call 9-1-1

