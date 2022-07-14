Watch Now
Miraval and Canyon Ranch named among top destination spas in America

Travel + Leisure Magazine
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 18:31:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Travel + Leisure is naming Miraval and Canyon Ranch among the top destination spas in America.

Miraval landed at number six, with a score of 91.63, while Canyon Ranch followed close behind at number seven, scoring 91.52 out of 100.

The travel magazine said its readers rated spas based on the following:

  • Accommodations and facilities
  • Treatments
  • Service
  • Food
  • Overall value

Travel + Leisure also recognized both facilities' recent renovations.

The top ten spas, according to the travel magazine, are as follows:

  1. The Ranch Malibu, Calif.
  2. Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe, N.M.
  3. Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, N.Y.
  4. Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii
  5. Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Ariz.
  6. Miraval Arizona
  7. Canyon Ranch
  8. Mii Amo, Sedona, Ariz.
  9. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas
  10. The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pa.

Travel + Leisure says it screened readers' responses with the help of research firm M&RR to get rid of fake votes, in order to ensure the validity of its rankings.

