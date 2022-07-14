TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Travel + Leisure is naming Miraval and Canyon Ranch among the top destination spas in America.

Miraval landed at number six, with a score of 91.63, while Canyon Ranch followed close behind at number seven, scoring 91.52 out of 100.

The travel magazine said its readers rated spas based on the following:



Accommodations and facilities

Treatments

Service

Food

Overall value

Travel + Leisure also recognized both facilities' recent renovations.

The top ten spas, according to the travel magazine, are as follows:



The Ranch Malibu, Calif. Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe, N.M. Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, N.Y. Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Ariz. Miraval Arizona Canyon Ranch Mii Amo, Sedona, Ariz. Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pa.



Travel + Leisure says it screened readers' responses with the help of research firm M&RR to get rid of fake votes, in order to ensure the validity of its rankings.