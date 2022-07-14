TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Travel + Leisure is naming Miraval and Canyon Ranch among the top destination spas in America.
Miraval landed at number six, with a score of 91.63, while Canyon Ranch followed close behind at number seven, scoring 91.52 out of 100.
The travel magazine said its readers rated spas based on the following:
- Accommodations and facilities
- Treatments
- Service
- Food
- Overall value
Travel + Leisure also recognized both facilities' recent renovations.
The top ten spas, according to the travel magazine, are as follows:
- The Ranch Malibu, Calif.
- Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe, N.M.
- Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, N.Y.
- Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii
- Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Ariz.
- Miraval Arizona
- Canyon Ranch
- Mii Amo, Sedona, Ariz.
- Lake Austin Spa Resort, Austin, Texas
- The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pa.
Travel + Leisure says it screened readers' responses with the help of research firm M&RR to get rid of fake votes, in order to ensure the validity of its rankings.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.