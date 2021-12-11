Miracle En El Barrio collecting toys for Christmas giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — People can make sure kids on the South side of Tucson have a gift for Christmas this year by donating a new, unwrapped toy to 'Miracle En El Barrio.'

Organizers are collecting toys at this weekend’s Fourth Avenue Street Fair, at the big red bus on 4th Avenue at 8th Street.

The event is nearly 20 years old. Co-founder Steve Nunez says kids who received toys during the early years are now coming back as adults, eager to volunteer.

“We thought, ‘It’s all about giving toys and putting a smile on their face.’ Well that’s true,” he said. “But it’s also about showing them that we love them. And that’s what kids need today. They need to feel that love, that special feeling that we’re all in this together. And I think it’s making a huge difference and impacting their lives in a very positive way.”

Another toy drive for Miracle En El Barrio will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2719 N. Campbell Avenue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toys will be handed out to kids 0-14 at a Giveaway Party on Monday, Dec. 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 602 W. Ajo Way.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

