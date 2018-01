TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested three minors in the I-19, Ajo rock-throwing incident from last week.

Over the course of two days, state troopers say the rock throwers hit seven cars, including a DPS vehicle. DPS caught them in the act of throwing rocks onto the highway.

No one was injured.

The minors are charged with aggravated assault, endangerment, and criminal damage.