Several cars and DPS vehicle damaged by thrown rocks near Ajo and I-19

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Several cars were damaged Wednesday night near Ajo and I-19, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle, from someone throwing rocks.

At 6:47 p.m. an Arizona DPS trooper received a report of a collision near Ajo and I-19, according to Trooper Kameron Lee.

An @Arizona_DPS vehicle and 4 other cars were hit by rocks thrown by an unknown person near I-19 and Ajo last night after 6:40 pm. @Arizona_DPS says there were no injuries @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/WGOMWYRZbQ — Priscilla KGUN9 (@PriscillaCasper) January 4, 2018

Trooper Lee says when the responding trooper arrived, his vehicle was struck by a thrown rock causing damage to the windshield.

That night four other cars were damaged by rock throwers.

Trooper Lee says this issue is not new to the department and they take these incidents very seriously.

He says the department has used numerous resources to find and apprehend these suspects. Since last year the department has arrested nine people for throwing rocks.

Trooper Lee says if someone is caught throwing rocks at moving vehicles, there are serious consequences.

Last month in Ohio, four teens threw sandbags off an overpass, crashing through a windshield and killing 22-year-old Marquise Byrd. Those teens are facing murder charges.