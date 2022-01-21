Millions set aside to create new affordable housing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Tucson and across the country, housing costs are increasing at a rapid pace, while incomes are trailing behind.

"Housing across the country is in a dire state. Not just Tucson, but across the country," said Ernesto Portillo with the City of Tucson Department of Housing and Community Development.

Portillo said 75,000 Tucson families are in need of some sort of housing solution.

"Hundreds of thousands of families spend more than thirty percent of their income on housing. That is way too much. We need to provide more options," said Portillo.

Part of the solution lies in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The City of Tucson has $33.8 million to use over the next four years. A large portion of that will go to building more stable, affordable housing.

"The city has properties and will be working with affordable housing developers, and other non-profit agency partners, to build rental and single-family homes," said Portillo.

Tucson non-profits and/or businesses were invited to share their ideas for new housing. The city is now looking at each opportunity and deciding which ones will be best for our community.

"There will be more initiatives coming forward from Housing and Community Development to build on city-owned property, or developers will look to build affordable housing in other parts of the city," said Portillo.

On February 2, the City of Tucson will announce which non-profits and/or businesses will be funded to provide new affordable housing.

