Millions of federal dollars on hold put TUSD in a bind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Millions in federal money that school districts thought they could count on are on hold. Tucson Unified School District says it sees no way to pick up the slack and continue the programs now that so much money has suddenly dropped out of its budget.

“It's disruptive, it's disappointing, and it's devastating.”

TUSD Superintendent Doctor Gabriel Trujillo is talking about a surprise $6 million hit to the school district budget. It’s $118 million for districts across Arizona and more than $6 billion nationwide.

The U.S .Department of Education told TUSD and many other districts that large buckets of money are frozen and under review, roughly three months before the districts would start using that money. It’s for things like after-school programs meant to boost learning, not just keep children occupied.

Trujillo says, “These students are the most academically in need. These are students that are working off grade level for reading and math that rely on these after-school tutoring, after-school academic intervention programs for academic improvement and success.”

Trujillo says the money was supposed to continue paying for academic after-school programs at 24 schools at of the start of the new federal fiscal year Oct. 1. He says without that money, TUSD has no way to continue the program that about a thousand students use.

Other programs affected include teacher training programs, help for teachers working with students who are still learning English, counseling and fine arts programs.

Trujillo says even if the money is released, it will face a permanent stop in a year.

“The legislation that President Trump signed on July 4, that massive bill, that also includes the permanent discontinuation of these grant distributions to public school districts across the nation, and that will be effective for 26-27.”

The Superintendent says TUSD is asking if other after-school programs like the City of Tucson’s KIDCO can take some of the students displaced by the cuts.