Crowds line up as Miller’s Surplus announces closure after 75 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Longtime military surplus store and Tucson institution Miller's Surplus announced on Facebook Wednesday that it would be shutting its doors after 75 years in business.

"This has not been an easy decision," the post said. "Recent internal challenges have made it impossible for us to continue operating, and we feel it’s the responsible step to wind down the business at this time."

The post continued, "We are incredibly grateful to the generations of customers, families, and friends who have supported us over the decades. Your loyalty and trust have meant everything to us."

Richard Sorensen, the warehouse manager, says due to financial reasons, the popular store known for military gear, work attire, outdoor, and sporting goods is unable to keep running. He says the closure is a traumatic loss for the community.

"There's a lot of people that are very emotional and it's very tough right now because we have a job to do and we have to be sympathetic at the same time," Sorensen said.

Thursday, over 100 people waited in line to the back of the store. Shoppers rushed in to take advantage of a storewide 30% discount, clearing the shelves.

"I waited four hours in line," Army veteran Chase Smith said.

Smith said he is going to miss the camaraderie at the store.

"You walk in here, it's a friendly atmosphere. It’s like you’re family when you first come in, they just don’t say what do you want and point it out to you. They come out and help with what you need," Smith said. "It’s gonna be sad they’re closing."

Sorensen noted the deep connections customers have with the business.

"It's hard to talk to people because they are, they are crying. They've come in here when they were little kids, when their fathers or mothers or families brought them in," Sorensen said.

William Aaronson-Glaab is one of the customers who has visited Miller's Surplus since childhood.

"My dad would bring me down and we would, you know, kind of putz around and see what's going on and if we could buy anything silly or something to bring home," Aaronson-Glaab said.

As he got older, Aaronson-Glaab said he bought his backpacks and camping supplies at the store. During the closing sale, he took home a head scarf decorated with grenades and combat boots for his girlfriend.

"Very good memories and you know it's kind of sad to see it go, like even after high school I would come over and buy some work pants," Aaronson-Glaab said.

Sorensen said he and Miller's Surplus owner Don Sloan are thankful for the love that Tucson has poured into the store.

"I really appreciate the support over the years and Don Sloan appreciates the support, but I can’t say enough," Sorensen said.

He says there is no talk of opening another store. Miller’s Surplus will remain open until everything is gone and invites customers to stop in and say goodbye.

Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, with closure on Easter.