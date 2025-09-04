Migrant who assaulted Border Patrol agent near Bisbee gets 63 months in prison

The 26-year-old migrant who pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a federal officer, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release, on Tuesday.

Mario Garcia-Estrada, of Hidalgo, Mexico, illegally entered the United States from Mexico on March 4, 2023. United States Border Patrol cameras spotted Garcia-Estrada near Bisbee after entry and an agent was sent to the area to find him.

The agent located Garcia-Estrada and placed him under arrest, the news release said, seizing his cell phone and identification.

As the agent attempted to place Garcia-Estrada in her patrol vehicle, Garcia-Estrada pushed her to the ground and punched her several times in the face and head before fleeing the scene on foot.

A Border Patrol camera operator was able to track Garcia-Estrada, guiding other agents to his location.

Garcia-Estrada was subsequently arrested, the news release said.

The agent who was attacked suffered a fractured nose and other injuries.

