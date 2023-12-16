Migrant surge sparks National Guard deployment; Tohono O'odham calls for federal action

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A migrant surge at the San Miguel Gate persists at 800-1,000 per day, primarily women and families. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection acts as the first line of defense, but the Tohono O'odham Nation needs more resources.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs mobilizes National Guard units, allocating $5 million for enforcement at the Lukeville Port of Entry and other points. Crucially, no National Guard deployment on Tohono O'odham Nation lands.

Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose appreciates Governor Katie Hobbs action, emphasizing the need for federal solutions. He urges Congress to pass immigration legislation and allocate resources for the CBP.

Citizens are reminded to stay vigilant and should report anything unusual or migrants to Tohono O’odham Police Department at 520-383-3275, U.S. Border Patrol, or dial 911 in emergencies.

The Tohono O'odham Nation says it remains focused on addressing this crisis and ensuring community safety.