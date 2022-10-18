Watch Now
Migrant rescued after left behind by smuggler in Baboquivari Mountains

U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Posted at 11:39 AM, Oct 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Guatemalan man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains after he was left behind by a smuggler, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

"Migrants are left behind by smugglers when they are unable to continue, often in harsh rural areas," says Chief Modlin.

The 34-year-old was succesfully rescued with help from BORSTAR agents and Air & Marine Operations officers.

