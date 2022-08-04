DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, either six or seven undocumented migrants bailed out of a vehicle after a traffic stop on I-10 at milepost 211.

Two of the migrants were hit by a tractor-trailer. One of them died at the scene and the other was transported to Tucson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver is being investigated for a DUI involving drugs.

DPS did not find the other migrants who ran away.