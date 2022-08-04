DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, either six or seven undocumented migrants bailed out of a vehicle after a traffic stop on I-10 at milepost 211.
Two of the migrants were hit by a tractor-trailer. One of them died at the scene and the other was transported to Tucson hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The semi driver is being investigated for a DUI involving drugs.
DPS did not find the other migrants who ran away.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.