Midvale Park killer found guilty, sentencing date scheduled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona court system has announced a sentencing date for Midvale Park murderer Robert J. Ocano.
Court records show his sentencing date is set for Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11 a.m.
With Judge Javier Chon-Lopez presiding, a jury found Ocano guilty of murdering 61-year-old Lorraina Martinez on Thursday at 11:40 a.m.
He was found guilty of
- First and second-degree murder
- Attempted sexual assault
However, they did not find Lopez guilty of the third count against him: robbery.
