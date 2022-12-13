Midvale Park killer found guilty, sentencing date scheduled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona court system has announced a sentencing date for Midvale Park murderer Robert J. Ocano.

Court records show his sentencing date is set for Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11 a.m.

With Judge Javier Chon-Lopez presiding, a jury found Ocano guilty of murdering 61-year-old Lorraina Martinez on Thursday at 11:40 a.m.

He was found guilty of



First and second-degree murder

Attempted sexual assault

However, they did not find Lopez guilty of the third count against him: robbery.